Attack on N. Chandrababu Naidu’s house, TDP Central office: Cases handed over to CID

Former Minister Jogi Ramesh, ex-MP Nandigam Suresh, YSRC leaders Lella Appireddy, Devineni Avinash, Talasila Raghuram and 110 others were facing allegations in the two cases

Published - October 13, 2024 05:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The State government has reportedly handed over the cases related to the attack on the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) office and then Leader of the Opposition, N. Chandrababu Naidu, to the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

At present, the Mangalagiri and the Tadepalli police are investigating the two cases.

Chandrababu Naidu was behind the attack on me near his residence: Pedana MLA Jogi Ramesh

The Mangalagiri police registered cases against 110 persons for allegedly attacking the TDP Central Office, located at Atmakur village in Mangalagiri mandal, in October 2021.

Leaders of TDP and the YSR Congress Party clashed in front of then Leader of the Opposition and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s residence in September 2021.

The protestors reportedly pelted stones at Mr. Naidu’s house, which created tension in Undavalli. The Tadepalli police registered a case on the incident.

Cases have been registered against the accused on various charges including trespass, theft, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy and other charges.

The police arrested a few accused in the two cases, including former MP Nandigam Suresh and the followers of former minister Jogi Ramesh, MLCs Lella Appireddy and Talasila Raghuram and other leaders. The Guntur police were questioning the accused in the two cases.

Meanwhile, the State government has reportedly handed over the two cases to CID police for further investigation.

“The case diaries and other documents related to the two cases would be handed over to CID officials soon for thorough investigation,” a police officer said on Sunday (October 13, 2024).

