GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Attack on Jagan: police trying to connect the dots in case

More persons might have been involved in the attack besides the man arrested, says Police Commissioner

April 19, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The NTR Commissionerate police, who unravelled the case related to the attack on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, are trying to piece together the evidences collected from the spot.

Though the arrested accused, Vemula Satish Kumar, alias Satti, allegedly hurled the stone, aiming to kill Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, investigation officers suspect that more than one person might have been involved in the conspiracy.

More than 50 police officers investigated the case and arrested the accused in five days. Satish Kumar reportedly confessed to have resorted to the attack, Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said.

“We are trying to find out the exact motive for the attack. A few other accused who sketched the conspiracy and instigated Satish Kumar were waiting at some distance,” Mr. Kanthi Rana said.

After confirming that he had hit his target, the accused managed to escape into the dark from the backside of the school. The other accused who conspired the attack too fled from the locality, the police said.

“The news of Satish Kumar attacking the Chief Minister spread at Pipula Road Centre, Dhabakotlu and other areas in Ajitsingh Nagar when the accused himself told his friends on how he resorted to the crime,” a police officer said.

“We got alerted and took Satish Kumar into custody at Raja Rajeswaripeta, who spilled the beans during questioning. Police are linking up the technical and scientific evidences in the case,” the officer said.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the other teams are probing deep into the case. The kingpin of the conspiracy would be arrested soon, Mr. Kanthi Rana said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / investigation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.