Attack on Jagan: bail order of accused kept in abeyance till May 30

The V Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge-cum-VIII Additional District Sessions Judge, D. Lakshmi, kept in abeyance her order (dated May 28) to enlarge Vemula Satish, prime accused in the case of stone-pelting at Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, on bail, till May 30.

This is in allowance of a memo filed by Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) G. Kalyani, wherein she sought a suspension of the bail to enable her to move a lunch motion petition in the High Court seeking its cancellation.

The judge had granted conditional bail to Satish on May 28, and the above memo was filed the same day.

Representing Satish, advocate Abdul Salim requested time to file objections to the additional APP’s prayer for cancellation of the bail granted under Sections 107(2), 120(B) and 307 of the Indian Penal Code, but it had been turned down by the judge.

The police had in the very first instance of Satish applying for bail raised an objection, saying that the attack on the Chief Minister with a stone was intended to kill, and the offence was punishable with life imprisonment.

It may be recalled that the incident had happened during Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Memantha Siddham bus yatra in Vijayawada on April 13. Both Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and MLA Velampalli Srinivasa Rao suffered minor injuries.