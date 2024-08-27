‘Attack’ on intern by patient battling alcohol withdrawal symptoms at SVIMS triggers row

The recent ‘attack’ on an intern woman doctor at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ (TTD’s) Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) created a row.

A patient undergoing treatment for alcohol withdrawal symptoms at the hospital ran in the ward and pushed the intern woman doctor, causing her mild injuries.

The patient, identified as Bangaru Raju, hails from Bobbili town in Vizianagaram district. He is addicted to alcohol. However, he had not consumed alcohol for six days as he was on a pilgrimage to Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala.

Enduring withdrawal symptoms, Raju developed epileptic conditions. One of his relatives admitted him to Aswini Hospital at Tirumala on August 23 (Friday). He was referred to the SVIMS early on August 24 (Saturday).

According to hospital sources, Raju was in a “delirious condition and that he was not conscious of his actions right from the time of admission”.

Even as the junior doctors were agitating outside the SVIMs in response to the nationwide protest call against the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata, Raju ran in the ward and pushing the intern towards the table next to her. She suffered mild injuries.

The incident enraged the junior doctors who described it as yet another instance of attack. The CCTV footage relating to the incident also went viral.

The hospital authorities couldn’t convincingly establish it as an instance of ‘premeditated attack’.

While demands were raised to punish Raju, it is learnt that the patient is battling for his life and is placed on ventilator support.