HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Attack on APSRTC driver sparks furore, employees’ unions seek immediate arrest of perpetrators

Department employees to stage protests in all the 129 RTC depots across the State on October 29 and attend duties wearing black badges

October 28, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The incident of a few persons physically attacking and injuring a driver of the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus at Kavali on Thursday has sparked public furore.

A video showing the driver being thrashed up by a group of persons has gone viral. Strongly condemning the attack on RTC driver B.R. Singh, while he was driving Bengaluru-to-Vijayawada super luxury bus (AP 16Z 0702), leaders of Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department (APPTD- erstwhile APSRTC) said the Department employees would stage protests in all the 129 RTC depots across the State on Sunday (October 29) and attend their duties wearing black badges.

In a statement on Saturday (October 28), the AP PTD Employees Association president P. Damodara Rao and general secretary G.V. Narasaiah demanded immediate arrest and stringent punishment to the persons responsible for the attack on the driver while he was on duty.

‘For blowing horn’

They said the driver was targeted for blowing horn as the car in front of his vehicle did not make way for the bus to pass. The persons inside the car came out and picked up an altercation with the driver but the traffic police dispersed them after chiding them for their high-handed behaviour. But the inmates of the car came back with more people in two cars, followed the RTC bus and forced the driver to bring the vehicle to a halt by blocking his way. They dragged Mr. Singh out of his seat and beat him up black and blue, said the association leaders.

The driver Ram Singh, with severe injuries, was admitted to the Government hospital at Kavali. The spare bus driver Mr. Srinivasa Rao, tried to intervene but could not stop the attack.

Kavali Rural police registered a case against one Sudhir and his aides under various IPC sections, including attempt to murder. Special teams were formed to nab the offenders, said Kavali Deputy Superintendent of Police M. Venkataramana.

The association leaders said they would make a representation to the DGP and the APSRTC Managing Director on Monday, seeking tough punishment to the assaulters.

It may be recalled that the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the APSRTC Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao reacted sharply to the incident on Friday. He said such incidents targeting RTC bus crew would not be tolerated and lodged formal complaints with the police station concerned.

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh JAC Amaravati have also deplored the incident and have sought immediate and stringent action against those responsible for it.

The JAC Chairman Bopparaju Venkatswarlu, associate chairman G. V. Phani Perraju and treasurer V. V. Muralikrishna Naidu on Saturday said such incidents targeting employees of the RTC who were in public service was unfortunate.

Mr. Venkateswarlu demanded that the government intervene and ensure immediate arrest of the perpetrators to instil confidence among the employees of the RTC.

‘YSRCP goons’

Meanwhile, the opposition TDP State unit spokesman Anam Venkataramana Reddy alleged that the ruling YSRCP

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Nellore / government departments

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.