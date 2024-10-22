ADVERTISEMENT

Attack on APSRTC bus driver condemned

Published - October 22, 2024 04:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The victim was attacked by drivers of private buses for not giving way to them on the highway

P Sujatha Varma
Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Public Transport department (APPTD, earlier APSRTC) Employees Union on Tuesday (October 22) strongly condemned attack on an APSRTC driver at Kurichedu near Vinukonda by a group of drivers of private buses.

In a statement, union’s State president P. Damodara Rao and general secretary G.V. Narasayya said APSRTC driver S.K. Nazeer was collectively attacked by a group of drivers from private travels’ buses, when he was on his way to Hyderabad from Podili depot in the midnight, as he did not immediately give way to a private travels bus coming from behind.

Demanding immediate arrest of those involved in the attack, the union leaders said private buses were operating in the RTC routes in gross violation of the rule book. They said the bus owners had permission to operate their vehicles as only contract carriages, but they were operating them as stage carriages, causing an annual revenue dent of ₹1500 crore to the APSRTC. The union leaders demanded punitive action against such bus operators going against the rule book.

