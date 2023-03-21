Attack inside Assembly a black day for democracy, says YSRCP

March 21, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - ONGOLE

Activists of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) burnt the effigy of Telugu Desam Party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu here on Tuesday in the wake of the TDP legislators allegedly disrupting the State Assembly proceedings on Monday.

Followers of YSRCP MLA from S.N. Padu T.J.R. Sudhakar Babu came in large numbers to the Mangamooru Road junction here raising slogans against Mr. Naidu. TDP MLAs including Dola Bala Veeranjeyana Swamy had allegedly surrounded Speaker Thammineni Seetharam and attacked YSRCP Dalit MLAs including Mr. Sudhakar Babu, who had reportedly rushed to the podium to protect the Speaker.

‘‘It was a black day for democracy,” the YSRCP cadres said before torching the effigy of Mr. Naidu on the Old Chennai-Kolkata Bypass.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, followers of former TDP MLA from Ongole Damacharla Janardhana Rao staged a demonstration in front of the Ambedkar Statue at Miryalapalem in protest against the alleged attack on TDP MLAs. The ruling YSRCP was unable to digest the TDP’s sweeping win in the MLC elections from the Graduates constituencies, the TDP leaders charged.

ADVERTISEMENT