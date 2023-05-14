ADVERTISEMENT

Attachment of house of Naidu aims at diverting people’s attention, says TDP

May 14, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The YSRCP government is trying to hush up the facts pertaining to the case, alleges TDP leader Dhulipala Narendra

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

There is no question of Lingamaneni Ramesh benefitting from the IRR as he has said that the land in question was purchased before the State bifurcation in 2014, says TDP Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah. | Photo Credit: File photo

Describing the issuing of orders by the Andhra Pradesh government to attach the house of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu as a drama, the main opposition party has alleged that the move by the ruling YSR Congres Party (YSRCP) is aimed at ‘diverting the attention of the people from its failures’. 

Addressing the media here on May 14 (Sunday), TDP leader Dhulipala Narendra alleged that the YSRCP government was trying to hush up the facts pertaining to the case.

“There is no truth in the claims made by the government in the order pertaining to attachment of the house. Lingamaneni Ramesh had bought land in Guntur area much before the bifurcation of the State. The Maytas and ACC cements had purchased land decades ago in Guntur, Mangalagiri and other places. Mr. Ramesh had purchased land from those companies in 2011, not after Mr. Naidu became the Chief Minister. The YSRCP was spreading false propaganda and political vendetta,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

the TDP leaders alleged that the government officials were showing the survey numbers which were not in the records.

In another media conference, TDP Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah condemned the move and termed the YSRCP government as ‘destructive’.

“After assuming the office, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered the demolition of the Praja Darbar. Now, he is trying to divert the attention of the public from the developments pertaining to Vivekananda Reddy murder case and the possible arrest of YSRCP MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy,” he said.

Mr. Ramaiah said that Mr. Naidu had nothing to do with the attachment of property on the Karakatta. “Mr. Ramesh’s house is some 4 km to 10 km away from the proposed IRR. There is no question of him benefitting from the IRR. Mr. Ramesh has said that the land in question was purchased before the State bifurcation in 2014,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US