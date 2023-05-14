HamberMenu
Attachment of house of Naidu aims at diverting people’s attention, says TDP

The YSRCP government is trying to hush up the facts pertaining to the case, alleges TDP leader Dhulipala Narendra

May 14, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
There is no question of Lingamaneni Ramesh benefitting from the IRR as he has said that the land in question was purchased before the State bifurcation in 2014, says TDP Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah.

There is no question of Lingamaneni Ramesh benefitting from the IRR as he has said that the land in question was purchased before the State bifurcation in 2014, says TDP Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah.

Describing the issuing of orders by the Andhra Pradesh government to attach the house of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu as a drama, the main opposition party has alleged that the move by the ruling YSR Congres Party (YSRCP) is aimed at ‘diverting the attention of the people from its failures’. 

Addressing the media here on May 14 (Sunday), TDP leader Dhulipala Narendra alleged that the YSRCP government was trying to hush up the facts pertaining to the case.

“There is no truth in the claims made by the government in the order pertaining to attachment of the house. Lingamaneni Ramesh had bought land in Guntur area much before the bifurcation of the State. The Maytas and ACC cements had purchased land decades ago in Guntur, Mangalagiri and other places. Mr. Ramesh had purchased land from those companies in 2011, not after Mr. Naidu became the Chief Minister. The YSRCP was spreading false propaganda and political vendetta,” he said.

the TDP leaders alleged that the government officials were showing the survey numbers which were not in the records.

In another media conference, TDP Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah condemned the move and termed the YSRCP government as ‘destructive’.

“After assuming the office, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered the demolition of the Praja Darbar. Now, he is trying to divert the attention of the public from the developments pertaining to Vivekananda Reddy murder case and the possible arrest of YSRCP MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy,” he said.

Mr. Ramaiah said that Mr. Naidu had nothing to do with the attachment of property on the Karakatta. “Mr. Ramesh’s house is some 4 km to 10 km away from the proposed IRR. There is no question of him benefitting from the IRR. Mr. Ramesh has said that the land in question was purchased before the State bifurcation in 2014,” he added.

