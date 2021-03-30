Andhra PradeshKAKINADA 30 March 2021 23:32 IST
Comments
Atrocity victims given jobs in E. Godavari
Updated: 30 March 2021 23:32 IST
Social Welfare Minister P. Viswaroop and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch.Venu Gopala Krishna on Tuesday handed over employment letters to 25 victims under the Victim’s Compensation Act.
The 25 persons are the victims of atrocities as per the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Two victims have been offered permanent employment in the State government and 23 victims employment under the Karunya programme. East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy, SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi and other officials were present.
More In Andhra Pradesh
Read more...