Andhra Pradesh

Atrocity victims given jobs in E. Godavari

Social Welfare Minister P. Viswaroop and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch.Venu Gopala Krishna on Tuesday handed over employment letters to 25 victims under the Victim’s Compensation Act.

The 25 persons are the victims of atrocities as per the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Two victims have been offered permanent employment in the State government and 23 victims employment under the Karunya programme. East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy, SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi and other officials were present.

