‘Atrocities against Dalits continuing unchecked’

Govt. failed to take action against the accused: Naidu

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has accused the YSRCP government of failing to take action against those involved in the atrocities against Dalits and weaker sections in the State.

In a statement on Friday, Mr. Naidu alleged that the ruling party leaders had set fire to the house of a Dalit girl, M. Dhana Lakshmi, at Mudinepalli, near Kaikalur, in Krishna district recently.

“The girl was targeted because she complained to the police against a local YSRCP leader for betraying her. On coming to know about the police complaint, the ruling party leaders set fire to her house. Her family is now literally on the road,” Mr. Naidu said.

“The police were supposed to come to the rescue of the girl. On the one hand, the girl was denied justice and on the other she lost her house and has no place to take shelter,” she said.

The TDP president alleged that atrocities against Dalits and other weaker sections had been continuing unabated since the YSRCP came to power. “Those who are legally bound to come to their rescue have turned mute spectators,” Mr. Naidu alleged.