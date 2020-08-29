Atrocities against Dalits a reflection of lawlessness in State, says Naidu

VIJAYAWADA

‘Phone call list of the victim in Chittoor should be made public’

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday demanded that the mobile phone call list of Om Pratap, an autorickshaw driver in Chittoor who died under mysterious circumstances after allegedly criticising Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy openly, should be made public to expose the YSRCP leaders involved in the incident.

Mr. Naidu alleged that the YSRCP cadres had threatened Om Pratap with dire consequences.

In a teleconference with the party leaders on the atrocities against Dalits and other downtrodden sections in the State, Mr. Naidu said efforts were being made to hush up the Om Pratap case. Another Dalit who was killed in the same district allegedly by those close to the ruling party is being shown as an accident, he alleged.

Minister blamed

“Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy is responsible for the atrocious behaviour of his partymen in the district,” Mr. Naidu alleged, and observed that the tonsuring of two Dalits, one in East Godavari and the other in Visakhapatnam, reflected the sordid state of affairs.

“The growing atrocities on Dalits have brought back memories of the triple murder at KV Palli (in Chittoor district). The rape of Dalit women is another menace. But the government is trying to gloss over the realities,” Mr. Naidu said, and called upon human rights activists to take cognisance of such incidents and fight against the “lawless governance.”