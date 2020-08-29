Atrocities against Dalits a reflection of lawlessness in State, says Naidu

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday demanded that the mobile phone call list of Om Pratap, an autorickshaw driver in Chittoor who died under mysterious circumstances after allegedly criticising Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy openly, should be made public to expose the YSRCP leaders involved in the incident.
Mr. Naidu alleged that the YSRCP cadres had threatened Om Pratap with dire consequences.
In a teleconference with the party leaders on the atrocities against Dalits and other downtrodden sections in the State, Mr. Naidu said efforts were being made to hush up the Om Pratap case. Another Dalit who was killed in the same district allegedly by those close to the ruling party is being shown as an accident, he alleged.
Minister blamed
“Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy is responsible for the atrocious behaviour of his partymen in the district,” Mr. Naidu alleged, and observed that the tonsuring of two Dalits, one in East Godavari and the other in Visakhapatnam, reflected the sordid state of affairs.
“The growing atrocities on Dalits have brought back memories of the triple murder at KV Palli (in Chittoor district). The rape of Dalit women is another menace. But the government is trying to gloss over the realities,” Mr. Naidu said, and called upon human rights activists to take cognisance of such incidents and fight against the “lawless governance.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath