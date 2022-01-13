Atmakur violence | Andhra BJP urges Governor to ensure communal harmony in State

Party seeks ban on SDPI, accuses police of acting in a partisan manner

A delegation of the BJP, led by its State president Somu Veerraju, met Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday, and appealed to him to ensure that communal harmony prevailed in Andhra Pradesh by directing that a ban be imposed on the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), which was “posing a threat to peace in the State.”

The BJP leaders also requested the Governor to direct the police to book all those involved in rioting and arson at Atmakur, and provide security to those fighting against the atrocities.

In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, Mr. Veerraju said that in the incident that had taken place at Atmakur on January 8, a violent mob, allegedly comprising hundreds of anti-social elements, attacked B. Srikanth Reddy, the BJP president for Nandyal Parliamentary constituency, when he was peacefully protesting against the “illegal construction of a mosque” in an area dominated by the Hindus.

More than a year ago, the Hindus had objected to the construction of the mosque, following which the administration had stopped it, Mr. Veerraju said. But, with the support of the local YSRCP MLA, a fresh attempt had been made to construct the mosque in a short time, the BJP leader alleged.

On knowing about it, Mr. Srikanth Reddy had reached the construction site along with a few journalists, and the miscreants allegedly attacked them with weapons, the BJP leader alleged.

“Sensing danger, Mr. Srikanth Reddy had rushed to the nearest police station in his car. But the mob had chased and attacked him in the police station,” Mr. Veerraju alleged in the memorandum.

Thought the police had confirmed the involvement of radical Muslim outfits such as the SDPI, and arrested a few of them, they later registered false cases against the BJP leaders, and framed charges against Mr. Srikanth Reddy under Section.307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC, the BJP leader alleged.