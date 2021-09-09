Atmakur PHC doctor dies in road accident

Doctor Desai Guru Rajesh is survived by his wife Lakshmi, also a doctor, a son, 2, and a daughter, 7

Municipal Health Officer in Anantapur till recently and currently posted as Atmakur Primary Health Centre doctor, Desai Guru Rajesh, 39, died on Wednesday night in a ghastly car crash. The accident took place on the city outskirts sometime before midnight.

Traffic Deputy Superintendent of Police Prasad Reddy said from the scene of the accident it appears the vehicle was travelling at a very high speed (above 140 kmph) as it veered off the National Highway No. 44, hitting a signboard of Shilparamam National Park and a tea kiosk behind it.

According to the police, the victim’s body fell outside the car.

Rajesh is survived by his wife Lakshmi, also a doctor at B. Pappur in Narpala Mandal, a son, 2, and a daughter, 7.

The Anantapur Police Blue Colts received the information at midnight and shifted the body to Government General Hospital, Anantapur. It is yet to be ascertained if it was a case of drunken driving or just overspeeding.