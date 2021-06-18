Atmakur municipal staff in ACB net

KURNOOL

18 June 2021 23:14 IST

The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau(ACB) on Friday trapped two employees of the Atmakur municipality when they were reportedly accepting a bribe of ₹8,000 from a person for getting a tax demand note raised for his two-portion house.

According to complainant Y. Ananda Rao, he had applied for the assessment on January 29 and June 14, but Atmakur Municipal Revenue Inspector M. Yellanna and Bill Collector Gaddam Linga Swamy did not process his file and allegedly demanded ₹8,000 bribe.

“Instead of giving the amount, Mr. Ananda Rao approached the ACB. We laid a trap by asking him to take the money to the Inspector,” Kurnool ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police J. Siva Narayana Swamy said.

Both the accused were apprehended and after a chemical test of their hands and currency notes, the official file was also seized, the DSP said.