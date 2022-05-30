Atmakur by-election: BJP forms a five-member poll panel

File image.

May 30, 2022

The BJP formed a five-member committee to lead its campaign to win the by-election for Atmakur Assembly constituency scheduled to be held on June 23.

The bypoll has been necessitated by the sudden demise of YSR Congress (YSRC) MLA Mekapati Goutham Reddy in February this year.

The poll panel will be headed by MLC Vakati Narayana Reddy and consist of party’s State vice-president P. Surendar Reddy, secretary A. Kamala, District president G. Bharat Kumar and senior leader Kandukuri Satyanarayana, according to a press release by State president Somu Veerraju.

It may be noted that the BJP has decided to field a candidate in tune with its principled stand not to encourage politics of inheritance by leaving the elections uncontested when an incumbent passes away.

Whether the candidate will be from the BJP or one from its alliance partner Jana Sena Party (JSP) if it decides to jump into the fray remains to be seen.

The BJP had contested the by-election held for Badvel SC Assembly constituency last year following the death of YSRC MLA G. Venkata Subbaiah, with the support of JSP.