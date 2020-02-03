ATM ‘thief’ arrested in Tirupati

A vain bid was made to rob an ATM of a nationalised bank at Renigunta railway station in the early hours of Monday.

Acting on an SOS from the bank officials about the failed attempt to steal money from its ATM, the Renigunta police rushed to the railway station and found a person trying to tamper with the ATM.

They immediately took into custody the young man identified as Muni Kumar. Investigation revealed that Muni Kumar and his accomplices attempted to break the ATM open, which sent an alarm to the bank’s headquarters, from where the officials informed the local police. The accused had made a similar attempt on a private bank’s ATM in Tirupati, police said.