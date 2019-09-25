ATL teachers’ role in buildinginnovation ecosystem lauded

School Education Commissioner K. Sandhya Rani has said the Atal Tinkering Lab teachers across the country are playing a key role in building an innovation ecosystem of budding entrepreneurs from the student community. She was visiting the Atal Innovation Mission’s Atal Tinkering Workshop by NITI Aayog, IBM, and pedagogy partner Chrysalis which is under way, Aravinda High School in Tadepalli of Guntur district near here.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Sandhya Rani said school education should not only confine to imparting quality education, but also create sustainable livelihood and generate a pool of entrepreneurs for tomorrow.

“As educators, our responsibilities include a growing need to immediately create a peer group of problem-solving minds in high schools and junior colleges,” she said.

She advised ATL teachers to establish a network for themselves through which they can invite other teachers and students with curious minds and experiment. In the long run, non-ATL schools can also be included in the network, she said.

Congratulating the teachers, Chrysalis director S. Ganesh asked them to identify and nurture students with a zeal towards technology-based low-cost projects that help face the societal challenges.

Chrysalis corporate communications head Sundar Raj urged teachers to extensively use robotics, electronic components, sensors and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to create automation projects which have become the driving forces of innovation.

Students displayed about 10 innovative projects including the ‘Cattle Alert System in Agriculture’ which is soon going to be patented. School principal B. Indirani and others were present.

The workshop began on Monday and will conclude on Thursday and about 30 ATL teachers from the State, mostly representing AP Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions (APSWREIS) and ZP High Schools were participating.