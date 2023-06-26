Athletes, sports enthusiasts in city take part in Olympic Run

June 26, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Scores of athletes and sports enthusiasts took part in the Olympic Run organised by the Krishna (erstwhile) District Olympic Association in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Arjuna and Dronacharya awardee volleyball player A. Ramana Rao and international archer V. Jyothi Surekha lit the Olympic torch and flagged off the rally at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ramana Rao congratulated the organisers for conducting the Olympic run after a long time in the city. He called upon young aspiring athletes to excel in sports and games and bring laurels to the city internationally.

Ms. Jyothi Sureskh asked the athletes to make the best use of the facilities and infrastructure available and aim for international competitions.

Players and athletes took part in large numbers in the run. NCC band with Bishop Azaraiah School for Girls students stood as a special attraction.

The run began at IGMC Stadium and passed through Tikkle Road, Siddhartha Junction, Sikhamani Centre and concluded at IGMC.

Krishna (erstwhile) District Olympic Association president N. Brahammaji, secretary P. Padmajabala and others were present.