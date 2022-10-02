Athletes from Andhra Pradesh shine in National Games

Jyothi Yarraji of South Central Railway (SCR), who is representing Andhra Pradesh in the 36th National Games currently under way in Gujarat, won the State’s first gold medal in the 100-metre women’s run.

She won the medal during the event held on Saturday.

On Sunday, Neelam Raju of SCR, who is also representing Andhra Pradesh, won a silver medal in the weightlifting (67 kg) category. SCR General Manager (in-charge) Arun Kumar Jain congratulated both the athletes on their achievement.

S. Pallavi of the State won a silver medal in the 64-kg weightlifting category, while G. Karthika won the second place in the triple jump event.