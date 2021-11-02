Athawale invites Jagan to join NDA

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Monday invited Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for more support from the Centre for the development of the State.

Mr. Athawale visited the family of former Lok Sabha Speaker G.M.C. Balayogi in Amalapuram area and later inquired about the welfare schemes during an interaction with the district officials.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Athawale claimed that he had good relations with the family of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

“Andhra Pradesh will receive a greater support from the Centre, if he (Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy) joins the NDA,” said Mr. Athawale.