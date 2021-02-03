Atchannaidu’s unruly conduct led to his arrest: Peddireddi

‘Government has nothing to do with the development’

Minister for Panchayat Raj Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has condemned the “false allegations” being levelled by the TDP on the arrest of its State president K. Atchannaidu.

“The TDP leader’s unruly conduct has led to his arrest,” Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said while addressing the media at the YSRCP central office here on Tuesday.

“Mr. Atchannaidu has threatened the YSRCP-backed candidate, K. Appanna, against filing his nomination papers for the Nimmada sarpanch post. The telephonic conversation of Mr. Atchannaidu purportedly threatening Mr. Appanna is doing the rounds in the social media,” the Minister said.

The police filed a case and arrested Mr. Atchannaidu under the relevant sections, and it had nothing to do with the government, he made it clear.

“TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is falsely accusing Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the arrest and trying to create a chaotic atmosphere in the village,” the Minister alleged.

Cash-for-vote case

“Mr. Naidu and State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar are working in tandem and echoing one another’s remarks,: he alleged.

The SEC should speak about Mr. Naidu’s involvement in the cash-for-vote case while touring Chittoor district as he had broached several issues while touring in Kadapa, said Mr. Ramachandra Reddy.

The Minister said he was suspecting a conspiracy behind the special app for reporting irregularities in the panchayat elections being developed at a private company in Vijayawada. “However, we have to see its functioning and features to know the intentions and genuineness,” he added.

Alleging that the SEC’s letter to the Governor was a breach of privilege, and it was taken to the notice of the Speaker. The SEC made several allegations with an ulterior motive, degrading the legislative bodies, he alleged.

At a press conference in Visakhapatnam, Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas alleged that Mr. Atchannaidu had threatened the YSRCP-backed candidates against filing their nominations at the TDP leader’s home turf, Nimmada.