Tekkali MLA K. Atchannaidu took charge as the Minister for Agriculture, Marketing and Fisheries at the Secretariat on Friday. On the occasion, he signed six files related to the farm and allied sectors. Ministers Payyavula Keshav and Anagani Satya Prasad and others were present.

