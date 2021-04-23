Atchannaidu seeks govt. aid for pvt. school teachers

VIJAYAWADA

23 April 2021 01:38 IST

TDP leader accuses govt. of ignoring their plight

TDP State president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has written a letter to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy alleging the government’s ‘negligence towards private school teachers in providing them with a COVID relief package’.

In the letter on Thursday, Mr. Atchannaidu said that the private teachers and non-teaching staff who had lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic should be supported by giving a monthly stipend of ₹10,000. He also appealed to the government to provide interest-free loan from banks and employment opportunities in the form of outsourced staff in public sector companies.

As schools were closed many private school teachers were facing difficulties due to lack of salaries. Some of them had become vegetable sellers, cobblers and construction workers to make a living. The government had failed miserably in supporting them, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

“It is unfortunate that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy lacks focus on education system. Telangana government distributes 25 kg of rice along with ₹2,000 a month to support private teachers. Other States are also aiding them in some way. But in A.P., Mr. Jagan is acting as if nothing has happened,” Mr. Atchannaidu said.