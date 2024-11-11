Atchannaidu presents ₹43,403 crore Agriculture Budget in A.P. Legislative Assembly

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister K. Atchannaidu presented the exclusive Agriculture Budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the Legislative Assembly on November 11 (Monday) with an allocation of nearly ₹43,403 crore, including ₹14,638 crore for maintenance of irrigation projects.

The Agriculture Department got an allocation of ₹8,565 crore and Horticulture and Animal Husbandry departments ₹3,470 crore and ₹1,095 crore respectively.

A sum of ₹7,241 crore was provided for supply of electricity at subsidized tariffs to farmers (free power scheme), ₹5,150 crore for undertaking agriculture and related works under the MGNREGS, and ₹3,300 crore for Budameru flood mitigation works.

The ‘Annadata Sukhibhava - PM Kisan’scheme, which was one of the NDA allies’ Super Six election promises, got ₹4,500 crore. This is for disbursement of a financial assistance of ₹20,000 per year each to the eligible landless cultivators.

The allocation for crop insurance was pegged at ₹1,023 crore. Apart from this, a sum of ₹628 crore was allocated for providing interest-free loans.

Farmers’ registry

Mr. Atchannaidu said that a farmers’ registry was being created to facilitate digital agriculture. Besides, the government was bringing the ‘A.P. Crop Cultivator Rights Act, 2024’, and geared up to implement a host of schemes aimed at making agriculture a profitable venture. Due emphasis was being laid on the welfare of farmers and adopting “deep technology” (AI, data analytics etc.).

He said a sum of ₹39 crore was earmarked for issuing soil health cards and steps were taken for distributing micro-nutrients to the farmers and streamlining the supply of seeds at subsidised prices to enable them to cope with the price rise.

The government allocated ₹240 crore for seed supply and ₹40 crore for keeping a buffer stock of fertilizers under the aegis of AP-Markfed.

A sum of ₹12 crore was set aside for implementing the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, as part of which awareness would be spread on Crop Life Systems and Pest & Disease Surveillance System to help them achieve higher yields of good quality.

Natural farming

Further, a sum of ₹423 crore was allocated to the A.P. Community Managed Natural Farming programme and ₹45 crore for digital agriculture. Another important allocation was for farm mechanisation (₹188 crore).

Construction and maintenance of Rythu Seva Kendras and Integrated Agri Labs got ₹27 crore and ₹44 crore respectively. A sum of ₹373 crore was allocated for cultivation of palm oil trees.

Allocations to varsities

Acharya N.G. Ranga Agriculture University was allocated ₹508 crore, Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University ₹172 crore, Dr. YSR Horticulture University ₹103 crore and AP Fisheries University ₹38 crore.

The Fisheries Department got ₹521 crore, Agriculture ₹315 crore, and Cooperative and Sericulture departments were allocated ₹308 crore and ₹109 crore respectively.

