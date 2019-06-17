Atchannaidu hits back

Telugu Desam deputy leader in the Assembly K. Atchannaidu dared the YSR Congress Party government to stop releasing water from the Pattiseema project reacting to Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy’s remark that the TDP government should have expedited Polavaram instead of constructing the lift irrigation project on the river Godavari at a huge cost.

Participating in the discussion on the motion of thanks to Governor’s address to the Legislature, Mr. Atchannaidu claimed that 70% of the Polavaram project was completed during the TDP regime and it had been hanging fire since the then Chief Minister, T. Anjaiah, had laid the foundation nearly four decades ago.

It was former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu who gave it a tangible shape after coming to power in 2014. Mr. Atchannaidu also challenged that if the government saved up to 30% of the cost of Polavaram project through the reverse tendering process, the TDP would felicitate Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

On giving possession of the properties belonging to A.P. in Hyderabad to the Telangana government, Mr. Atchannaidu said the TDP government refrained from doing so as the Telangana government owed huge sums to A.P., which was struggling to recover its dues.

‘Manifesto document’

When he said Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan’s address to the joint session of Legislature read like the YSRCP’s ‘manifesto document’, it drew sharp reactions from the treasury benches. Mr. Atchannaidu also expressed regret that the Governor’s address did not have even a single mention of the construction of capital city Amaravati, to which Mr. Rajendranath Reddy replied that the government would certainly take the project forward after rectifying the lapses.

Rajahmundry rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary endorsed Mr. Atchannaidu’s argument on Polavaram, saying that the government could pick holes if any and take necessary action against those responsible for its cost escalation and tardy progress.

Chirala MLA Karanam Balarama Krishna Murthy lashed out at Ambati Rambabu (MLA, Sattenapalli) when he likened the TDP MLAs to the disciples of ‘Paramanandaiah.’ He said such remarks should not be made in the august House.