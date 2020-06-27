Atchannaidu grilled for third day

GUNTUR

27 June 2020 23:38 IST

ACB may seek further custody of former Minister

The three-day police custody of former Minister K. Atchannaidu, who is facing charges in the ESI scandal, ended on Saturday.

He was arrested by the ACB on June 12 from his residence at Nimmada village in Srikakulum district.

For the third consecutive day, ACB sleuths led by DSP T.S.R.K. Prasad grilled Mr. Atchannaidu in the presence of advocates at the Government General Hospital here.

Sources said that the ACB could seek his police custody again as the former Minister was largely confined to his bed and reportedly could not give conclusive answers.

The questioning continued on the consent of Mr. Atchannaidu in the minutes regarding the purchases made for the ESI hospitals and over the possibility of any external pressure on Mr. Naidu to sign the file.

Sources said that the questioning that started at 11 a.m. went on for close to five and a half hours at a stretch.