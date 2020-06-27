Atchannaidu grilled for third day

The three-day police custody of former Minister K. Atchannaidu, who is facing charges in the ESI scandal, ended on Saturday.
He was arrested by the ACB on June 12 from his residence at Nimmada village in Srikakulum district.
For the third consecutive day, ACB sleuths led by DSP T.S.R.K. Prasad grilled Mr. Atchannaidu in the presence of advocates at the Government General Hospital here.
Sources said that the ACB could seek his police custody again as the former Minister was largely confined to his bed and reportedly could not give conclusive answers.
The questioning continued on the consent of Mr. Atchannaidu in the minutes regarding the purchases made for the ESI hospitals and over the possibility of any external pressure on Mr. Naidu to sign the file.
Sources said that the questioning that started at 11 a.m. went on for close to five and a half hours at a stretch.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath