ADVERTISEMENT

Atchannaidu expresses grief over death of party workers during stampede

December 29, 2022 10:02 am | Updated 10:01 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

P. Sujatha Varma

Former Andhra CM and TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu’s public meeting was stopped due a stampede that caused the death of some people. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Telugu Desam Party State president K. Atchannaidu on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of seven party supporters in a stampede during the public meeting being addressed by the party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu at Kandukur in Nellore district.

In a statement, Mr. Atchannaidu said that it was a great loss for the TDP and assured the bereaved family members of all possible help from the party. “We pray that such incidents should never happen again,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State general secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy urged the government to provide emergency medical support to the victims.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and my deepest condolences to the victims’ families,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US