Atchannaidu expresses grief over death of party workers during stampede

December 29, 2022 10:02 am | Updated 10:01 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party State president K. Atchannaidu on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of seven party supporters in a stampede during the public meeting being addressed by the party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu at Kandukur in Nellore district.

In a statement, Mr. Atchannaidu said that it was a great loss for the TDP and assured the bereaved family members of all possible help from the party. “We pray that such incidents should never happen again,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State general secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy urged the government to provide emergency medical support to the victims.

“I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and my deepest condolences to the victims’ families,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT