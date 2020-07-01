Atchannaidu discharged from government hospital in Guntur

TDP MLA K. Atchannaidu being taken away in a wheel-chair after being discharged from the GGH in Guntur on Wednesday.

VIJAYAWADA

01 July 2020 23:40 IST

The TDP MLA was arrested on June 12 in the multi-crore ESI scam

TDP MLA and former Labour Minister K. Atchannaidu, who is allegedly involved in the ₹150-crore ESI scandal, was discharged from the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Guntur on Wednesday.

He was earlier questioned in the case by the ACB sleuths for three days in the hospital.

A large number of TDP leaders and activists reached the GGH and objected to Mr. Atchannaidu’s discharge, saying that his health did not improve and that he needed further treatment.

Mr. Atchannaidu himself had reportedly insisted that he be discharged only after getting the result of colonoscopy and being tested for COVID-19.

However, he was taken away in a wheel-chair and shifted to Vijayawada in an ambulance amidst protests by the party cadres.

The MLA, who represents Tekkali in Srikakulam district, and five others had been arrested by the ACB on June 12 on the charge of committing irregularities in the procurement of medical supplies and other equipment needed by the ESI hospitals.

Meanwhile, the ACB court in Vijayawada heard the bail pleas of all the accused on Wednesday and reserved its order for July 3.

Naidu cries foul

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu objected to the manner in which Mr. Atchannaidu was discharged from hospital, and alleged that the authorities did not follow due procedure.

In a statement, Mr. Naidu alleged that the time of discharge was wrongly mentioned in the records.

Pressure was mounted to issue a false report, he alleged.

“The government is playing with the life of Mr. Atchannaidu. The committee has given false reports. It is unfortunate that the YSRCP is not changing its vindictive attitude despite the fact that Mr. Atchannaidu had to undergo a second surgery because of its atrocious actions,” he alleged.

Party Polit Bureau member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu too condemned the discharge of Mr. Atchannaidu after 5 p.m., which, he said, was against rules.

The government was even managing the hospitals and bringing pressure on the doctors to send him to jail, he alleged.