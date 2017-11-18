Atchannaidu assures farmers of compensation

Minister for Transport and BC Welfare K. Atchannaidu on Saturday directed the officials to assess the crop damage in all 34 mandals and make arrangements for the payment of compensation to farmers as early as possible. He asked them to complete the survey and hold talks with the crop insurance companies for the speedy justice to the affected villagers. He visited various villages of Nandigam, Santabommali and Tekkali mandals and interacted with farmers.

He urged the farmers to begin agriculture activity early in the kharif season to save the crops since natural calamities were common in October and November.

Launches beach festival

Mr. Atchnnaidu on Saturday said that the government had prepared an action plan to develop tourism spots in Srikakulam district at an estimated cost of ₹100 crore. He said that many tourism packages would be ready very soon for the promotion of Kalingapatnam, Sivasagar, Baruva and other beaches.

He launched beach festival in Kalingapatnam on Saturday evening. Minister for Energy Kala Venkata Rao hoped that Srikakulam district would get prominence in tourism with the series of steps being taken up by the government. Srikakulam MP K. Rammohan and Srikakulam MLA Gunda Lakshmi Devi said that there were ample opportunities for the promotion of religious tourism in the district which had prominent temples, including Arasavalli, Srikurmam and Srimukha Lingam.

District Collector K. Dhananjaya Reddy, Joint Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu, Srikakulam Tourism Officer G. Narayana Rao and others were present.

Earlier, traditional dances enthralled audience.