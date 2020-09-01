Atchannaidu arrives in Tirupati

TIRUPATI

01 September 2020 23:19 IST

TDP Polit Bureau member and Deputy Floor Leader in the Assembly K. Atchannaidu arrived in Tirupati on Tuesday to a warm reception by the party’s student and youth wing leaders.

Mr. Atchannaidu, who was recently granted bail in the case pertaining to the ESI scam, is on a pilgrimage to the Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala.

Telugu Nadu Students’ Federation (TNSF) national coordinator A. Ravi Naidu and district president Ragala Anand Goud, who received him at the Garuda Circle in Alipiri, expressed hope that the visit would give him the courage and confidence in him to fight the case “foisted by the ruling party.”

Mr. Atchannaidu also accused the government of “framing him” in the case, and said he would fight back with double the vigour. He also charged the ruling party with taking the Backward Classes for a ride.