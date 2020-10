Atchannaidu appointed TDP State unit president

VIJAYAWADA

20 October 2020 01:20 IST

Tekkali MLA K. Atchannaidu has been appointed as president of Telugu Desam Party’s Andhra Pradesh State committee by the party’s national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday. Pratibha Bharati, Galla Aruna Kumari, D.K. Satya Prabha, Mecha Nageswara, Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy and Ch. Kasinath have been appointed as the party's national vice-presidents.

Nara Lokesh, K. Rammohan Naidu, Nimmala Rama Naidu, Varla Ramaiah, Beeda Ravi Chandra, Kothakota Dayakar Reddy, Bikkina Narsimhulu and Kambhampati Rammohan Rao have been appointed national general secretaries.

The politburo consists of Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, P. Ashok Gajapati Raju, Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, K.E. Krishna Murthy, Nimmakayala Chinnarajappa, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, Kalava Srinivasulu, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Varla Ramaiah, K. Kala Venkat Rao Nakka Ananda Babu, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, N.Md. Farooq, Galla Jayadev, R. Srinivasa Reddy, Pithani Satyanarayana, Kollu Ravindra, Vangalapudi Anitha, Gummadi Sandhya Rani, Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy and Aravind Kumar Goud.

