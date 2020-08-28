Atchan Naidu granted bail by High Court

TDP MLA K. Atchan Naidu was granted bail by the High Court on Friday two and a half months after he was arrested by Anti-Corruption Bureau officials for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore ESI procurement scandal.

A single-judge bench comprising Justice C. Manavendranath Roy conceded Mr. Naidu’s bail plea subject to the payment of surety amounting to ₹2 lakh and with the condition that he should not leave the country till the matter is disposed.

It may be noted that Mr. Naidu was charged with endorsing some illegal contracts in the procurement of medical supplies and services for ESI hospitals when he was Minister for Labour in the TDP government.

He is accused of recommending the allotment of a call centre, ECG services and patient case management systems in the ESI hospitals to a Hyderabad-based company by flouting norms.

Mr. Naidu was operated for fissures a few days before his arrest and shifting by road from his native Nimmada village in Srikakulam district to Vijayawada.

Subsequently, Mr. Naidu’s health deteriorated and was treated in the Government General Hospital and Ramesh Hospitals in Guntur.

Barely a week ago, he was admitted to the NRI Hospital at Mangalagiri after being infected by Coronavirus.