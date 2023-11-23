Atal Tinkering Labs fostering innovation, says official

November 23, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The objective of establishing Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) is to promote curiosity, imagination and creativity in young minds, said Commissioner, School Education, S. Suresh Kumar.

Speaking at a State-level meeting on Atal Tinkering Labs, he urged teachers to nurture young brains by encouraging them to embrace innovative ideas. He said it was a matter of great pride that three students from the government schools had visited Japan this year to give a presentation on their science projects. He said the Atal Tinkering Labs were spurring young learners to participate in national and international events.

The Commissioner said out of the total 713 ATLs established across 26 districts of the State, 577 were in government schools and the remaining in private schools. Thirty-one ATLs were identified as Hub ATLs and each would guide five to 10 ATL schools in the vicinity, he explained.

The programme was attended by the ATL incharges and District Science Officers.

Programme Director of Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) Deepali Upadhyay and Innovation Lead-AIM Prateek Deshmukh said compared to other States, Andhra Pradesh was in the forefront in effective use of these labs.

CEO and Secretary of the Board for Community Development through Education M.L.S. Dev Kumar, State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha B. Srinivasa Rao and others were present.

