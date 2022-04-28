ATA delegation meets Jagan

A delegation of the American Telugu Association (ATA), led by its president Bhuvanesh Boojala, met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Thursday.

They invited the Chief Minister for the 17th ATA convention and youth conference scheduled to be held at Washington from July 1 to 3.

ATA secretary and AP Government Adviser in North America Hari Prasad Reddy Lingala, ATA finance committee chairman Sunny Reddy and ATA advisory committee chairman Jayanth Challa were present.