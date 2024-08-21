17 killed, 20 injured in reactor blast at pharma company in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli

At least 17 workers were killed and 20 others sustained burns in a major fire that broke out reportedly after a reactor blast in Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Ltd. in the Special Economic Zone at Atchutapuram, in Anakapalli of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday (August 21, 2024). The company manufactures intermediate chemicals and pharmaceutical ingredients.

The death toll is likely to go up, as bodies of several workers were feared trapped under the rubble of the slab of the first floor of the four-storey building. The impact of the blast was so strong that the severed body parts of some workers were thrown to some distance on the company premises.

Thick flames and smoke engulfed the area.

Ten fire tenders from Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam, apart from a few from the pharma units rushed to the spot. Two teams of the NDRF were also pressed into action. The personnel safely shifted a number of workers who were stuck on the third floor.

As many as 381 workers have been working in two shifts in the company. The accident occurred at around 2.15 p.m., during shift change.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has ordered a high-level inquiry.

A complete mess

A large number of workers from surrounding pharma companies, residents from Lalam Koduru, Maturu, SEZ Colony, members from various workers unions, leaders from from CITU, CPI(M) and other parties reached the entrance of the factory and expressed anger at the management for its alleged violation of safety norms. Family members of the workers, who also reached the company, were seen weeping inconsolably.

“It has been over six hours since the accident occurred, but till now there is no clarity regarding the death toll and injured workers. Though such accidents have been occurring frequently, no measures are taken. Do our lives matter,” a furious pharma worker asked.

CITU district vice president Ganisetti Satyanarayana said that such major accident had not occurred in recent times. He said that 12 fire tenders were engaged in dousing the fire for over six hours, but still the firemen were not able to bring the situation under control.

CPI(M) Anakapalli district secretary K Lokanadham said that despite repeated accidents had been occurring due to alleged negligence and apathy from the managements. The previous governments had not bothered and failed to take stringent measures. He stated that it had been several years since a safety audit was conducted.

“Only during such accidents, the authorities form committees to inquire into the accident. Later the reports of the committees are ignored,” he alleged.

Spread across 40 acres, Escientia Advanced Sciences Private Limited was set up at Atchutapuram SEZ in 2019 with a budget of around ₹200 crore. The company manufactures Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API).

Condolences

Minister for IT Nara Lokesh expressed grief over the incident and also assured complete support to the family members of the victims of the accident.

Former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed profound shock and grief on the incident. Extending his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, the YSRCP president urged the government to ensure that the injured received the best possible medical treatment in hospitals. He called upon the authorities to take immediate steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

Police teams with forensic experts were at the site and investigation is on.

