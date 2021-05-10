At least 11 killed as SVRR Hospital in Tirupati runs out of oxygen

CHITTOOR

10 May 2021 23:28 IST

Several patients in critical condition; Chief Minister orders probe

At least 11 patients died and several others are in a serious condition when the pressure in the oxygen supply suddenly dipped at the SVRR COVID Hospital in Tirupati on Monday night, coupled with delay in the arrival of the oxygen tanker from Chennai.

Probe ordered

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has called for a probe and action against those responsible for the incident.

Advertising

Advertising

District Collector M. Hari Narayanan confirmed that 11 patients in the ICU Ward died in the hospital.

According to a medical officer, around 8.45 p.m., about 15 patients in the ICU, depending on the non-invasive ventilators and oxygen supply, felt suffocated and started gasping for breath.

A team of doctors rushed out to call for the technicians, looking out for measures to provide alternative supply, but in vain with no oxygen stock.

Noticing the commotion, the relatives of the patients went into panic mode. The patients awaiting oxygen fitted beds too were in panic.

A mob reportedly barged into the wards and allegedly vandalised the premises, resenting the lack of response from the medical team. The police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Fearing public wrath, some of the paramedical staff fled the hospital premises. About 400 patients are on oxygen support at the facility.

After half an hour of the incident, an oxygen tanker reached the SVRR COVID Hospital and normalcy was restored.

District Coordinator of Health Services (DCHS) P. Saralamma said that she had no knowledge about the episode at SVRR Covid Hospital, as she “was under isolation”.

Joint Collector Veerabrahamam and the District Nodal Officer (COVID Care) Harikrishna did not respond despite repeated attempts to contact them.