At last, their long wait ends

The decade-long wait of the people of the city for round-the-clock water supply is over as the comprehensive water scheme is all set to be inaugurated by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu shortly. Water meters will be fixed during the third phase of the scheme.

Envisaged in the year 2008 during the tenure of then Municipal Commissioner, Siddharth Jain, the scheme has been completed with ₹460 crore in two phases over five years beginning in the year 2013.

The scheme, funded by the World Bank, has been completed with the Centre contributing 70%, the State government and the GMC with 20% and 10% respectively. Municipal Commissioner Srikesh B. Latkar has said water supply has been augmented with 49 Million Litres per Day (MLD) in addition to the existing water supply of 113 MLD designed to meet the requirements of the city and its surrounding areas for the next 50 years. Eighteen new high-level reservoirs have been constructed.

First phase

During the first phase, the major engineering work relating to laying of 1,600 MM dia pipeline from the Undavalli head water works to the filtration plant at Takkellapadu covering a distance of 29 km has been taken up at a cost of ₹340 crore.

The other works included construction of 174.50 MLD capacity intake well at Undavalli, 1,000 KL clearwater sump, pump houses and 18 high-level reservoirs at different places in Guntur.

Filtration plant

The filtration plant at Takkellapadu was augmented with an addition of 42 MLD.

During the second phase, new water pipelines extending to a length of 329 km have been laid and in the third phase, water metres will be fixed in all residential and commercial areas.

Even though the initial response to water connection drive has been lukewarm, the GMC is able to ground 12,000 new tap connections till the end of September taking the total number of tap connections to 98,000.