Andhra Pradesh

At BIIRD, robots to turn physiotherapists

TTD-run orthopaedic hospital gets approval to purchase hi-tech equipment

Ailments requiring physiotherapy will henceforth be attended to by robots at TTD’s Balaji Institute of Surgery Research and Rehabilitation for the Disabled (BIRRD).

The therapy at South Asia’s largest orthopaedic hospital is aimed at providing sophisticated treatment to patients by advanced robots. After BIRRD, similar robots will be introduced in other TTD-run hospitals.

The BIRRD Trust committee met with TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy, who also approved the proposal to call for tenders and purchase a robot-assisted Gait Training Therapy Equipment costing ₹5.5 crore, apart from approving the purchase of a 2D Colour Doppler equipment to test blood circulation in the body. It was also resolved at the meeting to utilise the free services of specialist doctors Vidyasagar (Tirupati), Krishna Reddy (Nellore) and Guruva Reddy (Hyderabad) on a voluntary basis.

BIRRD Committee members M. Nischita, Shiva Sankaran, BIRRD Director Madan Mohan participated in a video-conferencing meeting, while TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal and Joint Executive Officer P. Basant Kumar participated in the meeting from Sri Padmavathi Guest House. It was decided to provide cashless services to TTD employees and pensioners and also get medical reimbursement as per their eligibility.

