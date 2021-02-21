At 88, single-day tally hits a new peak in a fortnight

VIJAYAWADA

21 February 2021 23:31 IST

Chittoor and Krishna districts see spike in COVID-19 infections

The State reported 88 new infections, the highest in the last 15 days, in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning. Chittoor and Krishna districts saw a spike in the new infections. There were, however, no fatalities during the period.

With the new cases, the tally increased to 8,89,298, while the death toll remained at 7,167. The mortality rate with put at 0.81%.

The number of recoveries increased to 8,81,511 as 72 more patients recovered during the period. The recovery rate stood at 99.12%. As of Sunday morning, there were 620 active cases in the State.

In the past one day, 31,680 samples were tested and 0.28% of them turned positive. The overall positivity rate came down to 6.48% and the tests per million ratio stood at 2.57 lakh.

Chittoor once again reported the highest single-day tally of 21. In the last one week, the district had reported 107 of the total 429 infections. While Krishna district reported 52 cases in the last one week, Prakasam and Vizianagaram reported five and three cases respectively.

The tally of new infections in other districts was as follows: Krishna (19), Visakhapatnam (11), Srikakulam (8), Guntur (8), Nellore (7), Kadapa (7), East Godavari (3), Anantapur (3) and Prakasam (1). There were no new cases in West Godavari, Vizianagaram and Kurnool.

The overall district-wise tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,24,397), West Godavari (94,306), Chittoor (87,316), Guntur (75,662), Anantapur (67,721), Nellore (62, 434), Prakasam (62,198), Kurnool (60,858), Visakhapatnam (59,970), Kadapa (55,341), Krishna (48,872), Srikakulam (46,176), Vizianagaram (41,152).