At 87.09%, Ongole Lok Sabha constituency records highest voter turnout in State

Ongole Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh has recorded the highest voter turnout of 87.09% in the 2024 general elections.

Out of 16.07 lakh electors, more than 14 lakh cast their votes on May 13. It recorded 85.23% and 82.23% turnout during 2019 and 2014 elections respectively.

Darsi in Prakasam district remained the leading Assembly constituency in the State with a polling percentage of 90.91. However, it had seen 91.09% voter turnout in the 2019 elections. The voter turnout across the eight Assembly constituencies in Prakasam district slightly increased to 87.09% in 2024 from 86.96% during 2019 elections.

As per the details provided by the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, Ongole Assembly constituency recorded a voter turnout of 84.57%, while Yerragondapalem, Kanigiri and Santhanuthalapadu saw 89.40%, 85.09% and 87.46% respectively.

Nellore Lok Sabha constituency recorded 79.05% polling in 2024 elections, while it had witnessed a polling of 76.14% and 74.02% in 2019 and 2014 elections respectively. Eight Assembly segments in Nellore district recorded 2.72% rise in average polling percentage at 79.63% in 2024, when compared to 76.91% in 2019.

Speaking about the successful polling in Nellore, District Election Officer and Collector M. Hari Narayanan said, “Setting up of Voter Help Centers and Selfie Booths gave good results. As per the instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the voter awareness (SVEEP) programmes were taken up extensively in every village of the district.”