At 4.46%, positivity rate lowest in months

State reports 3,342 new COVID-19 cases; recovery rate also increases

The State has reported 3,342 new COVID-19 infections and 22 new deaths in the past 24 hours ending Saturday morning, taking the tally to 8,04,026 and toll to 6,566.

The number of recoveries also increased to 7,65,991, with 3,572 new recoveries in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate also increased slightly to 95.26%, while the death rate remained unchanged at 0.82%.

As many as 31,469 active patients are undergoing treatment.

As many as 73,919 new samples were tested in the past day, with the positivity rate of 4.46% being the lowest in months. Also, the positivity rate of the samples tested during the last three days was less than 5%.

The tests per million ratio increased to 1,40,504 as the total number of samples tested crossed the 75 lakh mark. The positivity rate of the 75.02 lakh samples tested so far was 10.72%. The confirmed cases per million ratio also increased to 15,057.

Meanwhile, West Godavari district once again reported the highest number of new cases among all the districts. Three districts reported the highest number of new deaths.

The district-wise new cases and deaths are as follows: West Godavari (551 and 1), East Godavari (445 and 2), Chittoor (404 and 4), Guntur (378 and 4), Krishna (344 and 4), Prakasam (266 and 1), Kadapa (203 and 1), Visakhapatnam (244 and 2), Anantapur (131 and 2), Srikakulam (112 and 0), Vizianagaram (106 and 1), Nellore (98 and 0) and Kurnool (60 and 0).

The total case load of the districts is as follows: East Godavari (1,13,106), West Godavari (82,335), Chittoor (76,094), Guntur (64,750), Anantapur (63,590), Kurnool (59,156), Nellore (58,888), Prakasam (58,219), Visakhapatnam (54,937), Kadapa (51,014), Srikakulam (43,447), Vizianagaram (38,805) and Krishna (36,790).

Krishna district faring badly

Krishna district has the highest death rate and lowest recovery rate. The recovery rate in the 12 districts of the State was not less than 93% while Nellore has the highest recovery rate of 98.49%.

However, in Krishna district, the recovery rate stood at 88.96%. It was the only district with less than 90% recovery rate and also the only district with more than 1% death rate. It has a death rate of 1.47% while the second-highest death rate was Chittoor district at at 0.99%.

Krishna has the lowest COVID-19 tally but most of the cases were reported recently.