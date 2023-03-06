At 38.5 degrees Celsius, Tuni records the highest maximum temperature

March 06, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Following the rise in temperatures in Andhra Pradesh, Tuni of Kakinada district registered a record maximum temperature of 38.5 degrees Celsius on Monday. It was the highest maximum temperature in the State on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Though the maximum temperature crossed 38 degrees Celsius several times in March in Tuni, it was for the first time in the last 10 years that the mercury crossed the 38 degrees-mark in the first week of the month. In 2011, the mercury touched 40.8 degrees Celsius on March 7. During the past several years, the maximum temperature in Tuni crossed 38 degrees in the last two weeks of March.

Meanwhile, next to Tuni was Kurnool which recorded 37.2 degrees Celsius maximum temperature. It was followed by Vizianagaram (37), Kadapa (36.4), Anantapur (36.1), Machilipatnam (36.0), Kalingapatnam (35.8), Amaravati (35.6), Tirupati (35.1), Kakinada (34.8), Bapatla (34.3), Kavali (35.1), Ongole (35.6), Vijayawada (35.6), Nellore (34.5) and Visakhapatnam (33.5).