At 21, A.P. reports lowest toll in 81 days

No district reports more than five new deaths; about 75% active cases in six districts

The State reported 21 new COVID deaths and 3,156 new infections in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. The single-day toll was the lowest in the past 81 days.

The toll increased to 12,919 and the cumulative tally reached 19,11,231 with a death rate of 0.68% and recovery rate of 97.63%.

The number of recoveries increased to 18,65,956 with 4,019 recoveries in the past day. The number of active cases slightly came down to 32,356. The daily positivity rate of 83,885 samples tested in the past day slightly increased to 3.76%. The overall positivity rate of 2.26 crore samples stands at 8.45%.

The tests per million ratio increased to 4.23 lakh while the confirmed cases per million ratio stand at 35,791.

After several weeks, no district reported more than five new deaths and four districts reported no deaths in a day.

Chittoor and East Godavari reported four new deaths while Krishna reported three and Anantapur, Guntur, Kurnool and West Godavari reported two new deaths each. Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam reported one new deaths each. Kadapa, Nellore, Prakasam and Vizianagaram reported no death in the past day.

East Godavari continues to report the highest single-day tallies. It reported 664 new infections in the past day and was followed by West Godavari (431), Prakasam (375), Chittoor (337), Nellore (259), Guntur (239), Kadapa (221), Krishna (191), Visakhapatnam (144), Srikakulam (103), Anantapur (102), Vizianagaram (55) and Kurnool (35).

Meanwhile, two-thirds of the active cases were in six districts of East Godavari (5,322), Chittoor (4,929), Prakasam (4,303), West Godavari (3,387), Krishna (3,148) and Nellore (2,973). Anantapur, Kurnool and Vizianagaram each have less than 2% of the State’s active cases.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,67,562), Chittoor (2,22,976), West Godavari (1,64,340), Guntur (1,63,944), Anantapur (1,54,718), Visakhapatnam (1,49,513), Nellore (1,28,932), Prakasam (1,23,459), Kurnool (1,22,358), Srikakulam (1,19,167), Kadapa (1,07,560), Krishna (1,03,139) and Vizianagaram (80,658).