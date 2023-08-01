At $19,861 million, Andhra Pradesh stands sixth in exports, says Foreign Trade Joint Director General

August 01, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh stands sixth in the country in terms of exports performance, says Visakhapatnam-based Joint Director General of Foreign Trade B.N. Ramesh.

“Gujarat leads the chart with exports worth $1,49,400 million during the financial year 2022-23, followed by Maharashtra ($72,438 million). Andhra Pradesh is in the sixth place with an exports value of $19,861 million,” he says.

Mr. Ramesh was speaking to The Hindu on the sidelines of a workshop on `Export Procedures and Documentation’, jointly organised by the Department of Posts and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, here on July 31 (Monday).

Export promotion councils

“Vannamei shrimp is the leading export product, followed by the agro and pharma products, among others from the State, especially from Visakhapatnam. We are currently focusing on promotional activity for simplified procedures of exports with the support of other stakeholders. We are also working to set up district-level export promotion councils in all the 26 districts,” Mr. Ramesh said.

Talking about the new free trade agreements, Mr. Ramesh said, “Talks on the India-U.K. FTA will soon take a tangible shape.”

Regional Postmaster General, Visakhapatnam, Colonel V. Ramulu, released a booklet, ‘How to Export – A Practical Guide’ on the occasion. He said his department was coping with technical challenges and simultaneously adopting new ways of doing business like exporting products.

Mr. Ramulu appreciated the Foreign Trade Department for bringing out the booklet to easily understand the market and exports procedures of Indian products.

Additional Commissioner of Customs, Visakhapatnam, R.V. Pradhamesh, explained the export facilitation measures, customs and automation procedures.

Senior Superintendent of Post Offices R. Rahul spoke about the promotion of e-commerce exports through postal route.

ECGC Visakhapatnam branch manager A. Bipul Mishra, Marine Products Export Development Authority Assistant Director Prasad Nayak, Raghunadha Babu, Head of AP Chapter of Federation of Indian Export Organizations, and ICICI Vizag regional head Suresh Jaya spoke.