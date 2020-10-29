At 175, daily count touches new low in south coastal A.P.

NELLORE/ONGOLE

29 October 2020 01:38 IST

Incidence of coronavirus continued to show signs of abating in south coastal Andhra Pradesh as fresh cases dipped to less than a few hundreds, while more number of persons returned home on recovery in the districts of Nellore and Prakasam in the last 24 hours.

Nellore district recorded zero deaths during the period. With one death, the toll rose to 570 in Prakasam district, according to a health bulletin released by the State government on Wednesday night. Fresh cases touched a new low in the recent times as only 175 persons contracted the disease in the two districts.

Relentless efforts of health professionals paid dividends as 434 more patients were cured of the disease during the period. With this, the caseload came down further to 3,193.

From a high of 1,500-plus cases every day in each district during last month, the number of new cases came down to 76 in Nellore district and 99 in Prakasam in the last 24 hours. About 1.16 lakh persons have recovered from the infection so far, with Nellore district accounting for 59,312 recoveries and Prakasam district for the rest.