At 161, daily case tally the highest in Chittoor

State reports nine COVID-19 deaths and 765 infections in 24 hours

The State reported nine more deaths due to COVID-19 and 765 infections in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning.

The daily positivity rate of 45,481 samples tested was 1.68%. The daily positivity rate was less than 2% for the past week during which period a total of 3.51 lakh tests had been conducted. At 1.68%, the weekly positivity rate was the lowest since March this year.

The cumulative tally and toll increased to 20,52,763 and 14,204. The number of active cases came down to 10,357 as 973 patients recovered in the past day. The total recoveries and the recovery rate stood at 20,28,202 and 98.80%.

Guntur and Krishna districts reported two deaths each in the past day. They were followed by Chittoor, East Godavari, Kurnool, Nellore and Visakhapatnam (one each).

Chittoor reported 161 infections during the period. It was the only district to report more than one hundred cases. It was followed by East Godavari (94), Guntur (91), Nellore (91), West Godavari (90), Prakasam (72), Krishna (70), Kadapa (47), Visakhapatnam (22), Srikakulam (14), Vizianagaram (9), Kurnool (3) and Anantapur (1).

The over district-wise tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,91,738), Chittoor (2,44,408), West Godavari (1,78,011), Guntur (1,76,261), Anantapur (1,57,619), Visakhapatnam (1,56,743), Nellore (1,45,231), Prakasam (1,37,534), Kurnool (1,24,025), Srikakulam (1,22,737), Krishna (1,17,674), Kadapa (1,15,100) and Vizianagaram (82,787).